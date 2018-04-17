Rahul Gandhi: PM Narendra Modi can't face Lok Sabha for 15 minutes

"15 minute de dein, khare nahin ho payenge Lok Sabha mein (He will not be able to face the Lok Sabha even for 15 minutes, he will not be able to answer our queries)," said Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit back at BJP for virtual washout of the recent Budget session of Parliament, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the time to travel all over the country but couldn't give 15 minutes for the Lok Sabha.

"Prime Minister is traveling across the country but he does not have 15 minutes to give a speech in the Lok Sabha," Rahul Gandhi told reporters in an informal chat with them on the second day of his three-day visit to his Parliamentary constituency.

"15 minute de dein, khare nahin ho payenge Lok Sabha mein (He will not be able to face the Lok Sabha even for 15 minutes, he will not be able to answer our queries)," said Gandhi.

"It's a case of direct theft in the Rafale deal ..45 thousand crores have been given to an industrialist friend," he said, referring to the Indo-French inter-governmental pact inked in September 2016 for buying 36 off-the-shelf Dassault Rafale twin-engine fighters for the IAF.

To a question, the Congress president said, "Jobs were snatched but the Prime Minister did not speak a word on it."

"He refers to Nirav Modi as Nirav and Mehul Chowksi as Mehul bhai and this is a fact... whose good days have come... Modiji had said good days would come for the people but the reality is that 'achey din' have come for only 15 people like Nirav Modi and Muhul Chowksi while for the farmers, labourers and the poor, these are bad days," he stressed.

Continuing his attack, Gandhi said, "Nirav Modi fled with country's money but Prime Minister did not say a word... he took out the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes from the pockets of the common man in the name of demonetisation and put them in the pocket of Nirav Modi."

