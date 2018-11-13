Rahul Gandhi: PM Narendra Modi has admitted to his theft in Rafale deal

national

Gandhi's remarks come in the wake of the Central government making public the document submitted to the Supreme Court detailing the decisions taken to procure 36 fighter aircraft from France as announced by Modi in 2015

Rahul Gandhi

In remarks coming a day after the government had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "admitted to his theft" in the Rafale deal and that changes were made in the jet contract without consultation.

"Modi has admitted to his theft in the Supreme Court. In the affidavit, he admitted to changes in the contract without asking the Air Force and putting Rs 30,000 crore in Ambani's pocket," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Gandhi's remarks come in the wake of the Central government making public the document submitted to the Supreme Court detailing the decisions taken to procure 36 fighter aircraft from France as announced by Modi in 2015.

In the document titled "Details of the steps in the decision-making process leading to the award of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft order", the Central government has defended the deal and asserted that the purchase of the fighter aircraft was in conformity with the process laid down in the Defence Procurement Procedure of 2013.

Gandhi has been accusing Modi of corruption, saying the deal was done to benefit his crony.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates