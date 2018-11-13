Rahul Gandhi: PM Narendra Modi has admitted to his theft in Rafale deal

Nov 13, 2018, 18:38 IST | IANS

Gandhi's remarks come in the wake of the Central government making public the document submitted to the Supreme Court detailing the decisions taken to procure 36 fighter aircraft from France as announced by Modi in 2015

Rahul Gandhi: PM Narendra Modi has admitted to his theft in Rafale deal
Rahul Gandhi

In remarks coming a day after the government had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "admitted to his theft" in the Rafale deal and that changes were made in the jet contract without consultation.

"Modi has admitted to his theft in the Supreme Court. In the affidavit, he admitted to changes in the contract without asking the Air Force and putting Rs 30,000 crore in Ambani's pocket," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

Gandhi's remarks come in the wake of the Central government making public the document submitted to the Supreme Court detailing the decisions taken to procure 36 fighter aircraft from France as announced by Modi in 2015.

In the document titled "Details of the steps in the decision-making process leading to the award of 36 Rafale fighter aircraft order", the Central government has defended the deal and asserted that the purchase of the fighter aircraft was in conformity with the process laid down in the Defence Procurement Procedure of 2013.

Gandhi has been accusing Modi of corruption, saying the deal was done to benefit his crony.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

rahul gandhinational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

PM Narendra Modi: GDP dipped to 5.7% or below 8 times during UPA rule

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK