Rahul Gandhi: PM Narendra Modi wasted country's five years

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wasted country's five years and if his party comes to power, it will "make up" for it by addressing issues like farmers' woes and jobs creations.

A day after making the poll promise of minimum guaranteed income for the poor, Gandhi took a dig at the Prime Minister, saying he was guaranteeing maximum wages for 15 industrialists and not caring for the poor.

While addressing a public rally here, he said, "MrÂ Narendra Modi has spent 5 years wasting India's time telling one lie after another. He promised 2 crore jobs to youngsters."

"He (PM Modi) has provided the maximum income guarantee to 15 of his friends. If you are Anil Ambani, you have the guarantee to maximum income you can get. We're going to give a minimum income guarantee to all the Indians," he added.

Rahul Gandhi also promised to pass the Women's Reservation Bill immediately, if his party comes to power.

"We will ensure that in every election, many more youngsters and women participate. We want to see women in positions of leadership and I know leaders of Kerala are extremely capable," he said.

"We need more women candidates. The first thing we will do when we win the 2019 election is to pass the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament. We want to see women in the position of leadership," he added.

Calling out to farmers of the nation, the Congress president asserted that if his party forms the government at the Centre, he will make up for all the crimes that Narendra Modi has committed against farmers over the last five years.

"We have forgiven farm loan waivers in the three states where we've won elections. We've committed that in 2019 we will have a government that will make up for all the crimes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done against farmers over the last five years," he said.

