Rahul Gandhi: Poll outcome raises questions about Narendra Modi's policies

national

He also said it was a clear message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that people are not happy with decisions, including demonetisation and those pertaining to farmers and youth

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday thanked people and party workers for the party's good performance in three states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh while asserting that the poll outcome raised "questions" on the Modi government's policies.

He also said it was a clear message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that people are not happy with decisions, including demonetisation and those pertaining to farmers and youth. "It's now time for change.

We are going to provide these three states with a vision for overall development," Gandhi said and added that they would have liked to do better in Telangana. Gandhi was named to lead the Congress exactly a year ago and took over the charge from his mother Sonia Gandhi a few days later.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever