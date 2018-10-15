Rahul Gandhi prays at Pitambara Peeth in Madhya Pradesh
Gandhi reached Gwalior by a special plane and went to the Pitambara Peeth. He was accompanied by Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia
Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday started his two-day tour of the Gwalior-Chambal region in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh after offering prayers at the Pitambara Peeth temple in Datia district.
Gandhi reached Gwalior by a special plane and went to the Pitambara Peeth. He was accompanied by Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia. Gandhi will address three public meetings during the day, besides holding a roadshow.
