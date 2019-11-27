Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi meet P Chidambaram in Tihar Jail

New Delhi: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met former finance minister P Chidambaram at Tihar Jail on Wednesday. The meeting comes ahead of the Supreme Court hearing Chidambaram's bail application in the INX Media corruption case. The senior Congress leader was first arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the Supreme Court on October 22.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the money laundering case on October 16 and is in judicial custody till November 27 under the order of a trial court. "Today Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met my father. This sends out a very strong message that the Congress party is with him," Karti Chidamabaram, who was also present during the meeting that lasted for close to 50 minutes, said.

He also hoped for justice from the Supreme Court. "My father has been in jail for the past 99 days," he said. Senior Congress leaders Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari had met Chidambaram on Monday.

