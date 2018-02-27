Rahul Gandhi questions Narendra Modi's delay in forming Lokpal
Rahul Gandhi interacts with daily wage workers. Pic/PTI
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of favouring the "super rich" and questioned why he had still not appointed a Lokpal to fight corruption.
Gandhi, who has been targeting Modi in all public rallies in poll-bound Karnataka, also quizzed Modi over his "silence" on issues such as the Punjab National Bank fraud. "In Gujarat, Modi ji did not implement Lokayukta. It has been four years since he became PM... He did not implement Lokpal even in Delhi," he said. The Congress president said Modi, who had described himself as the country's "chowkidar", was silent on the fraud and the alleged increase in the turnover of a company owned by Amit Shah's son.
Amit Shah hits back at Rahul
Amit Shah took on Rahul Gandhi for his attacks on the PM over the PNB scam, saying no other government had acted as promptly and taken stringent action against frauds as the Modi one.
