Rahul Gandhi questions Narendra Modi's delay in forming Lokpal

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of favouring the "super rich" and questioned why he had still not appointed a Lokpal to fight corruption



Rahul Gandhi interacts with daily wage workers. Pic/PTI

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of favouring the "super rich" and questioned why he had still not appointed a Lokpal to fight corruption.

Gandhi, who has been targeting Modi in all public rallies in poll-bound Karnataka, also quizzed Modi over his "silence" on issues such as the Punjab National Bank fraud. "In Gujarat, Modi ji did not implement Lokayukta. It has been four years since he became PM... He did not implement Lokpal even in Delhi," he said. The Congress president said Modi, who had described himself as the country's "chowkidar", was silent on the fraud and the alleged increase in the turnover of a company owned by Amit Shah's son.