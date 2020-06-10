Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi's silence over India-China stand off

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday once again attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence over the India-China stand-off. Gandhi has been demanding a statement on the current situation at the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. "The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene," Rahul Gandhi tweeted. His remarks came a day after he traded barbs with the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

On Monday, Rajnath Singh responded to former Congress chief jibe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Wayanad MP on Tuesday questioned the government on Chinese intrusion in India. "Once RM (Defence Minister) is done commenting on the hand symbol, can he answer: Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh?" Rahul Gandhi questioned in a tweet.

His remarks were in response to Singh's jibe at the Congress after Rahul Gandhi raised questions over the issue of border dispute with China. "Haath me dard ho to dawa kije, haath hi jab dard ho to kya kije (You apply medicine to the hand when it pains, but what to do when the hand itself is the cause of pain)," Rajnath Singh said in tweet in reply to the Congress leader.

The Chinese have walked in and taken our territory in Ladakh.



Meanwhile



The PM is absolutely silent and has vanished from the scene.https://t.co/Cv06T6aMvU — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 10, 2020

The back and forth between the two parties started on June 3, when Rahul Gandhi questioned the central government over a military stand-off with China in Ladakh. He had tweeted: "Can the government of India please confirm that no Chinese soldiers have entered India?" India and China have started the process of de-escalation at the Line of Actual Control with withdrawal of troops, guns and combat vehicles from three standoff positions in eastern Ladakh, sources said on Tuesday. India's bone of contention of Chinese troops built up at Finger Four would be resolved eventually, they said.

The withdrawal started happening after India and China's top military-level talks that took place June 6.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever