Rahul Gandhi recalls Rajiv Gandhi's contribution in lowering voting age from 21 to 18

national

The Parliament passed the Constitution (Sixty-first Amendment) Act, 1988 in Lok Sabha which lowered the voting age for elections to Lok Sabha from 21 years to 18 years by amending Article 326 of the Indian Constitution under Rajiv Gandhi government

Rajiv Gandhi in a vintage photo shared by son Rahul Gandhi on Twitter

New Delhi: Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi on Friday recalled his father, former prime minister of India Rajiv Gandhi's contribution in lowering the voting age from 21 to 18, stating that it gave an unequivocal message of confidence to the youth of India.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "By reducing the voting age from 21 to 18, Rajiv Gandhi Ji added 5 cr new voters. This was an unequivocal message of confidence in India's youth that said - you have come of age & India believes in you." [sic]

By reducing the voting age from 21 to 18, Rajiv Gandhi ji added 5 Cr new voters. This was an unequivocal message of confidence in India’s youth that said - you have come of age & India believes in you ðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³#Rajiv75 pic.twitter.com/2VsvUnFIOv — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 23, 2019

The Parliament passed the Constitution (Sixty-first Amendment) Act, 1988 in Lok Sabha which lowered the voting age for elections to Lok Sabha from 21 years to 18 years by amending Article 326 of the Indian Constitution under Rajiv Gandhi government.

Congress marked the 75th Birth Anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi with week-long events. Rahul gandhi on Monday had announced that the whole week will be dedicated to his father and late Prime Minister by drawing the country's attention towards his achievements.

Sonia Gandhi who is the interim Congress President and the wife of Rajiv Gandhi also addressed a gathering of leaders, party workers from across the country and artists among others at a special event in New Delhi on Thursday. It was the first event in the series of programs as a part of celebrations that also set into motion various events and programmes to be organised across the country under the theme of 'Rajiv@75'.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from IANS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates