Rahul Gandhi resigns as Congress president; Ravi Kishan, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Farooq Abdullah react

As Congress President Rahul Gandhi announced his resignation as Congress Chief on Twitter today, politicians such as Ravi Kishan, Rajyavardhan Rathore, and others took to Twitter to share their reaction

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/Twitter Rahul Gandhi

On Wednesday, Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced that he is no longer the president of the Congress party, adding that the party should decide on a new chief without delay. Gandhi took to social networking site Twitter to announce his official resignation.

It is an honour for me to serve the Congress Party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation.



I owe the country and my organisation a debt of tremendous gratitude and love.



— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 3, 2019

"The party should decide on the new president quickly without further delay, I am nowhere in this process. I have already submitted my resignation and I am no longer the party president. CWC should convene a meeting at the earliest and decide," Gandhi told reporters in the parliament.

Rahul Gandhi changes his Twitter bio from 'President to Member of INC'



Read @ANI story | https://t.co/z1dHEagGqG pic.twitter.com/n0xfjfF6O3 — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) July 3, 2019

Gandhi, who is a Member of Parliament (MP) from Wayanad, Kerala, had become the Congress president in 2017. He offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the Congress' abysmal performance in the Lok Sabha Elections which were held this year.

A screengrab of Rahul Gandhi's Twitter bio

Rahul also removed the tag of party President from his Twitter bio hours after confirming his resignation from the top post. The Congress changed his bio from "President of Indian National Congress" to "Member of Indian National Congress."

Soon after Rahul Gandhi announced his resignation as Congress President, politicians took to social media to share their reactions. Gandhi's resignation drew instant reactions from various political leaders. While some lauded him for his courageous decision, others took a dig at him.

Here's how political leaders reacted to Rahul Gandhi's resignation:

Great respect for you, and respect your decision. You are a great leader and have always lead by example. I hope the party realizes the sacrifices you have made to rebuild the party. More power to you @RahulGandhi — Priya Dutt (@PriyaDutt_INC) July 3, 2019

We are proud to have @RahulGandhi ji as our leader!



Congress President or not, he would always be the voice of millions of congress workers and those who believe in its ideology!



Rahul ji has taken a right decision-and we support him. — Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) July 3, 2019

Salman Khurshid,Congress on R Gandhi: He left office of party president, he doesn't cease to be our leader.Sonia Gandhi isn't president anymore but she remains our leader. By way of natural standing they'll continue to have admiration,affection,confidence of party workers in them pic.twitter.com/4rCs67jsOn — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019

Nalin Kohli,BJP on Rahul Gandhi's resignation: It is upto him whether he continues or resigns.There are 2 types of parties, one like the BJP which is run by democracy, on the other hand you have family driven parties like the Congress. So it is for them to decide, we have no role pic.twitter.com/FsPN7C0gfO — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019

Farooq Abdullah on resignation of Rahul Gandhi: Mubarak Ho, that he stood by his decision. He's young, he can become president again in future. He had always wanted someone else in that position, I can't say that defeat did this. I think he'll now work towards building the party. pic.twitter.com/LusXeFHLBS — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2019

Bhojpuri superstar and Gorakhpur BJP MP Ravi Kishan also supported Rahul Gandhi's decision to step down.

