Rahul Gandhi: Results will be 'zabardast' as public mood has changed

There is "tremendous undercurrent" against the BJP in Gujarat, Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi claimed yesterday, and predicted a victory for his party in the Assembly elections. Addressing a press conference on the last day of campaigning for the second phase of the poll on December 14, he claimed "public mood" had undergone a radical change with all sections of society angry with the ruling party.



Rahul Gandhi at a press conference in Ahmedabad. PIC/PTI

He also disapproved of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's insinuation that his predecessor Manmohan Singh and other leaders of his party connived with Pakistan to influence the Gujarat Assembly elections, saying it was unacceptable.

"It is for the first time in an election that Modiji has not spoken about corruption...about farmers. There is (zabardast) tremendous undercurrent (against the BJP). Be it Patidars, OBCs, Dalits, farmers....all are angry. Public mood has undergone 'zabardast' change. "The Congress will win the election....the results will be 'zabardast'," a confident-looking Gandhi said.