Rahul Gandhi says, BJP's 'Achhe Din' over in 4 years

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying his promise of "Achhe Din" had gone up in smoke in just four years and now people were alleging that "chowkidar chor hai" (watchman is corrupt).

As he sharpened his barbs, Gandhi uttered the said "chowkidar" and the crowd attending a rally here roared back: "chor hai". It was the Congress leader's last leg of a two-day visit to the state.

If on Monday his attacks were aimed at Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, then on Tuesday Gandhi took aim at the Bharatiya Janata Party leadership.

He named the Rafale deal, the happenings in the CBI and the Nirav Modi-PNB scam in the run up to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls of November 28.

"Modi says he is not a ruler but a (political) servant -- a watchman. It is a lie. He is not guarding poor people's assets.

"In fact he is filling up the coffers of his cronies... He saves fugitives like Nirav Modi and Mehul Chowksi and Vijay Mallya who leave Indian shores for the foreign ones without any fear."

A number of BJP leaders on Tuesday joined the Congress in Madhya Pradesh in Gandhi's presence.

BJP MLA Sanjay Sharma, former MLA Kamlapat Arya and Kirar community leader Gulab Singh Kirar joined the party earlier in Indore.

