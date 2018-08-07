Rahul Gandhi says, India like a train headed to disaster by incompetent driver

national

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that after four years of his rule, India looked "like a train being driven to disaster by an autocratic, incompetent and arrogant driver".

Asking his party MPs to tap the rising anger against the BJP, Gandhi also accused the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of making a "systematic attack on every single institution" and "destroying" them since the NDA came to power.

Speaking at the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting here, he alleged that in the last four years corruption had peaked amid failing economy due to incompetence.

Gandhi recalled how Modi, before he was elected in 2014, used to say India was a slow "passenger train" for 70 years after independence and how under his guidance the country would become a sleek and shining "magical train" destined for "achche din".

"Four years of Modi rule later, sadly, India today looks more like a train that is being driven to disaster by an autocratic, incompetent and arrogant driver, who does not care what happens to the passengers he is responsible for," Gandhi said.

"The people of India are demanding change. They will no longer be fooled by your magical train that is headed for a bad accident."

He said the people were looking up to the Congress and allied parties to remove the Modi government and replace it with one which will listen to them, understand their problems and provide solutions that reduce poverty, unemployment and inequality.

"In other words, there is a great responsibility that is being placed on all of us today, to win this historic struggle between the forces of democracy and social justice versus those of autocracy and social hierarchy.

"We have to ensure that the forces of hate, division and violence that are trampling upon the Constitution are prevented from coming back to power. We have to restore hope in the eyes of the Indian farmers and youth, about their right to dignified life and decent incomes. We have to give relief to ordinary families being crushed under the dual burden of household debt and rising prices of essential goods. We have to ensure the safety of Indian women."

Gandhi said since the RSS and the BJP have come to power, "we have seen a systematic attack on every single one of our institutions. In modern India, these institutions were called temples of democracy and today the RSS is intent in destroying every single one of them. Every single institution is being penetrated by their people and nature of institutions itself is being changed".

"In 2014, Modi claimed if he was elected there would be creation of two crore jobs for youth a year, doubling of farmers' incomes, prosperity and growth for businesses, the return of black money stored in Swiss banks, Rs 15 lakh in the bank account of every Indian citizen, lowering of petrol prices, safety for women, justice for Dalits...

"Leave alone creating new jobs the reality is that existing jobs have been disappearing... The unemployment rate in India has doubled between July 2017 and April 2018, whereas the number of jobs in the last financial year also fell... The unemployment rate in the country almost doubled from 3.39 per cent in July 2017 to 6.23 per cent in March 2018 and is projected to reach even higher."

