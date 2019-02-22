Rahul Gandhi says Narendra Modi accused him of shooting for film after Pulwama attack

national

Reacting to the Congress chief's remarks, BJP alleged that Rahul Gandhi of spreading fake news and misleading the nation

Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday described the Narendra Modi governmentÂ as "#PhotoShootSarkar" after the party alleged that the Prime Minister was busy shooting for a film at the Jim Corbett park for three hours after the Pulwama terror strike.



"Even three hours after the martyrdom of 40 soldiers in Pulwama the "Primetime minister" was busy in a film shoot. The heart of the family members of soldiers who died and the nation was mourning while he was happily busy in the shooting," Gandhi tweeted.



Reacting to the Congress chief's remarks, BJP alleged that Gandhi of spreading fake news and misleading the nation.



"Rahul Ji, India is tired of your fake news. Stop sharing photos from that morning to shamelessly mislead the nation. Maybe you knew in advance of the attack but people of India got to know in the evening. Try a better stunt next time, where the sacrifice of soldiers isnâ¿¿t involved," BJP tweeted on its official handle.



Congress on Thursday had accused Modi of not giving â¿¿due importanceâ¿Â to the terror attack and shooting for a film at a time the entire nation was mourning the killing of the CRPF soldiers.



The para-military force personnel were killed on February 14 when a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into their convoy in Awantipora area of Â PulwamaÂ in Kashmir. Pakistan-based terror group JeM claimed responsibility for the attack.

