Rahul Gandhi seeks probe in NEET data leak

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has written to the CBSE over media reports claiming a "massive breach" of data of candidates who appeared for the NEET this year, and demanded an inquiry. In the letter to CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal, he called for putting in place additional safeguards to prevent such a breach in future.

Drawing attention to the reports, Gandhi said, "It is alleged that this data is available on certain websites for a price, and has leaked the data of over 2,00,000 students." The reports claimed that personal data, including names, phone numbers and email IDs of over 2 lakh candidates was available for a price on some online portals.

"I am shocked by this wide-scale theft of personal data that has compromised the privacy of candidates across the country," Gandhi wrote in the letter dated July 20.

