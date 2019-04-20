Rahul Gandhi seems to be favourite among Wayanad voters

national

With campaigning reaching its peak, people's voting preferences seem to be inclined towards Rahul Gandhi. It is widely believed that Gandhi's candidature would bring national attention and the facilities to the rural constituency

Representational picture

Wayanad: Political heat in the alleys of Wayanad has soared as the parliamentary constituency prepares to decide the fate of 22 candidates including that of Congress president Rahul Gandhi on April 23, the third phase of polling in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

With campaigning reaching its peak, people's voting preferences seem to be inclined towards Rahul Gandhi. It is widely believed that Gandhi's candidature would bring national attention and the facilities to the rural constituency.

Kunjikriahna Kurup, 86, says, "I will vote for Rahul Gandhi. Only Congress could give better administration."Kurup is not the only one who is open about his voting preference. Majority of people, ANI talked to, said that they will vote for Gandhi this time.

People believe that Gandhi's election will benefit the people of Wayanad. They hope that the Congress president can bring more facilities like railway link, medical college, and transportation to the constituency.

Surendran and Chandran, however, share a different opinion when it comes to voting choices. "The Left Democratic Front under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's government is delivering a very good administration," Chandran says. Surendran says, "They have handled the issues like flood and Nipah virus outbreak very well."

Advocate Shinil, a leader of Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS), which is a BJP ally, expresses his confidence of the winning the polls, trouncing Gandhi.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has fielded BDJS president Thushar Vellappally from the parliamentary constituency.

Though the opinion of Wayanad voters is divided, they are on the same page when it comes to development. People allege that their area has been ignored by all the previous governments.

A medical college, upgraded transportation facility and railway line connecting Wayanad with Karnataka and other parts of Kerala are among the several issues that will play a crucial role in this elections.

Rahul Gandhi is contesting against CPI's PP Suneer and NDA's Tushar Vellapally in Wayanad. Voters form Wayanad will be among those from 14 states who are set to exercise their franchise in 14 states on April 23, in the third phase of the elections.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates