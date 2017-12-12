Rahul Gandhi should stop telling lies: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday alleged that Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi has been "telling lies" to the public of Gujarat but has no answers to their questions

The BJP on Tuesday alleged that Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi has been "telling lies" to the public of Gujarat but has no answers to their questions. "The Congress has promised reservation to the Patidars. But will Rahul Gandhi tell us what is the road map for the same? The BJP has sympathy with the Patidars, but to be sympathetic to a cause is one thing, and constitutional bounds another," Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said here at a press conference.

Rahul Gandhi

Raising questions over Rahul Gandhi's visits to various temples in Gujarat, Prasad alleged that it was motivated by political considerations more than religious dedication.

"Rahul Gandhi has been going to temples in Gujarat. But during the Uttar Pradesh elections, did he ever visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya or the Krishna temple in Mathura?" Prasad said.

"Also, the Congress should make its stand clear on the Ram Temple issue. Should a Ram Temple be built in Ayodhya or not," he added.

Prasad also questioned the propriety of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh meeting a Pakistani delegation at Mani Shankar Aiyar's place.

He said the Narendra Modi government is going to bring a stringent law against the practice of triple talaq or instant divorce prevalent among Muslims.

"This matter was brought to the Supreme Court during the UPA tenure but the Manmohan Singh government did not file a response in the court. But we took a stand on the issue," the Minister said.

"Rahul Gandhi has been saying in his speeches that the BJP is not talking of development in Gujarat. We have all the data that shows the development done in the state during the last 22 years. My request to Rahul Gandhi is just that he should stop telling lies, more so now as he has been elected the President of the Congress party," Prasad said.

