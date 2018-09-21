Rahul Gandhi: Sitharaman must resign for being caught lying

national

Rahul attacks defence minister saying an ex-chief of HAL had nailed her lie

Congress activists during a protest rally over the Rafale deal controversy, in Agartala, on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Congress President Rahul Gandhi accused Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of "lying" on HAL's capability to build Rafale aircraft and demanded her resignation. The Congress chief took to Twitter to attack Sitharaman, alleging that her position as the defence minister has become untenable as a former chief of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has "nailed her lie".

"The Rafale minister tasked with defending corruption has been caught lying again. Former HAL Chief, T S Raju, has nailed her lie, that HAL didn't have the capability to build the Rafale. Her position is untenable and she must resign," he tweeted and tagged a media report on the former HAL chief's assertion.

The Congress has alleged that the government caused loss of over Rs 41,000 crore to the exchequer and endangered national security by bypassing HAL in favour of some businessman "friends" for offset contract in the deal.

