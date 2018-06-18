Rahul Gandhi slams both Arvind Kejriwal, BJP for Delhi crisis

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday continued his sit-in protest at the Lt. Governor's residence, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "give a green signal" to the IAS officers to end their strike

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the BJP for their protests leading to a stalemate in the city, while accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of ignoring the criris.

"Delhi CM, sitting in Dharna at LG office. BJP sitting in Dharna at CM residence. Delhi bureaucrats addressing press conferences. PM turns a blind eye to the anarchy; rather nudges chaos and disorder. "People of Delhi are the victims, as this drama plays out," he said in a series of tweets.

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 18, 2018

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday continued his sit-in protest at the Lt. Governor's residence, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "give a green signal" to the IAS officers to end their strike. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday continued its counter-protest against Kejriwal's stir.

