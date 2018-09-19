Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt and says dictatorship has become a profession under this regime

national

Rahul Gandhi/PTI

Congress President Rahul Gandhi has once again hit out at PM Narendra Modi and his govt and said that dictatorship has become a "profession" and the attack would be remembered as an act of "political atrocity". This comment comes on the back of Congress workers were being lathicharged in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district.

"Under Narendra Modi's regime, dictatorship has turned into profession. The attack on Congress workers' fundamental rights by Raman Singh's government in Bilaspur will be remembered by citizens as an act of political atrocity," Gandhi said in a tweet attaching the video of the lathicharge on the party workers by Chhattisgarh Police. Congress workers were lathicharged on Tuesday in Bilaspur district during a protest against state Minister Amar Agarwal.

Rahul Gandhi in recent times has taken a very attacking stance against govt and its policies and has time and again said that Narendra Modi and his govt is only interested in power and people's mandate has been taken for granted. Congress president is also campaigning extensively in poll-bound states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, which are incidentally all ruled by the BJP.

The Congress workers were beaten by the police after they spilled garbage at Agarwal's house. Over a dozen Congress workers were injured in the lathicharge by the police including senior party leader Atal Srivastava.

(with inputs from agencies)

