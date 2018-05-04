Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi for insulting Bengaluru calling it as 'garbage city'

"Dear PM, Calling Bengaluru, the garden city & the pride of India a "garbage city" is insulting. The building lies come naturally to you, but you seem to find building cities very difficult. The data nails your lies," Gandhi said on Twitter

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for insulting Karnataka capital Bengaluru calling it as a "garbage city".

Gandhi alleged that the Modi government provided urban infrastructure funds of Rs 598 crore for the poll-bound state as compared to Rs 6,570 crore -- 1,100 percent more -- assistance made available by the previous Congress-led UPA regime. The data, Gandhi added, was sourced from the Union Urban Development Ministry.

"Dear PM, Calling Bengaluru, the garden city & the pride of India a "garbage city" is insulting. The building lies come naturally to you, but you seem to find building cities very difficult. The data nails your lies," Gandhi said on Twitter.

In a full-scale attack on the Siddaramaiah government, Modi had yesterday accused it of having turned Bengaluru into a "garbage city and valley of sin" from "Silicon Valley".

