Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi on his silence on gangrape in Haryana

He also said the country's head hung in shame as another of its daughters was brutally gang-raped

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed PM Narendra Modi for his silence on the gangrape of a 19-year-old board exam topper in Haryana. He said that Modi's silence was "unacceptable" and that it was shameful on the part of the government to leave the country's women unprotected and allow rapists to walk free.

"India hangs its head in shame as another one of its daughters is brutally gang-raped.

"Prime Minister, your silence is unacceptable. Shame on a government that leaves India's women unprotected and afraid and allows rapists to walk free," Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

The Congress chief's remarks came as the Haryana Police failed to nab the main accused even after six days since the gangrape of the 19-year-old woman was reported.

The rape survivor, a board exam topper hailing from Rewari, was abducted from a bus stop in Kanina town of Mahendragarh district on Wednesday when she was on her way to a coaching class.

She was allegedly drugged and gang-raped in a room adjoining a tubewell in an agricultural field, the police had said.

Last week, the victim, who has identified her attackers, and her parents have said that the police were not taking action in the matter and were initially dealing with it casually. The victim, a second-year student in a college, topped the CBSE board examination in 2017 and was felicitated by the President earlier this year.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) A.S. Chawla told the media here on Friday that all efforts were being made to arrest the accused. The three accused, who belong to the same village as the victim, allegedly kidnapped the student in their vehicle from Kanina bus stand on Wednesday while she was on her way for coaching classes.

(With Inputs from IANS)

