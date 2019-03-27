Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi among Congress' star campaigners for Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh is all set to go to polls on April 11, 18 and 23. The counting of votes will be done on May 23
New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress party has released a list of 40 star campaigners in Chattisgarh led by its president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. Besides them, the list also includes former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Motilal Vohra, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Anand Sharma, and Raj Babbar. Chhattisgarh is all set to go to polls on April 11, 18 and 23. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.
