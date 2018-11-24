Rahul Gandhi: Sonia Gandhi played a key role in the formation of Telangana state

national

Sonia outlined that it was the Congress which supported the formation of the State of Telangana despite the political loss which the party had to bear due to the decision.

Addressing a public rally here on Friday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacked the caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao lead Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government and asserted that 'the rule of TRS government is going to end after four and half years of their misrule'.

Attacking the TRS president, Rahul said, "Only one person has ruled the state and benefited his own family. TRS government is going to be out of power after four and a half years of their miss rule." He also outlined the role of United Progressive Alliance's chairperson Sonia Gandhi's role in the formation of the Telangana state and said, "Sonia Gandhi was with the people of Telangana during the Telangana movement. Telangana state was formed by the sacrifices made by the people and Sonia Gandhi played a key role in the formation of the state."

Talking about the idea behind the formation of Mahakutami (Grand Alliance), he stated that the alliance has been stitched to fulfill people's aspiration of defeating TRS.

"Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) have formed a people's front to defeat TRS. This mahakutami will fulfill the dreams of all the people in Telangana. Congress government will not work for any single person or for a particular family but it will work for the farmers, students employment and development of the state," the Gandhi scion said.

The Telangana Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on December 7 to elect representatives of 119 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on December 11.

