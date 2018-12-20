Rahul Gandhi spreading 'false' propaganda on GST, Assam farm schemes: BJP

national

Sarma, a former Congress leader and now a BJP spearhead in the North East region, mocked Gandhi over his recent claims, saying he will also seek credit for the sunlight that follows rains

Rahul Gandhi

BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma Thursday accused Rahul Gandhi of spreading false propaganda for his "petty politics", as he attacked the Congress president for his comments on the GST and schemes for farmers announced by the Assam government.

Sarma, a former Congress leader and now a BJP spearhead in the North East region, mocked Gandhi over his recent claims, saying he will also seek credit for the sunlight that follows rains.

He targeted Gandhi at a press conference after the latter's tweets suggested that the Assam government's schemes to give subsidy and interest subventions on loans to farmers was driven by farm loan waivers announced by Congress governments in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

"The Congress party has managed to wake the CMs of Assam & Gujarat from their deep slumber. PM is still asleep. We will wake him up too," Gandhi had tweeted.

Hitting out at him, Sarma, who is also Assam's finance minister, said the state government's schemes were announced long back to commemorate the farmers' uprising of Patharughat in the state against the British rule in 1894.

These schemes have nothing to do with any loan waiver, he asserted, adding that they aim to give 25 per cent subsidy to farmers on loan and also to make it interest-free.

It will ensure that farmers remain part of the banking system, he said.

"Does this fellow (Gandhi) know about the Patharughat uprising? He is indulging in false propaganda. This uprising is a sentimental issue for the people of Assam, and he has no right to bring his petty politics into this. It demeans our sacrifice," Sarma told reporters.

The BJP leader, who had headed a group of ministers that recommended lower GST tax slabs for more goods, also targeted Gandhi over his constant criticism of the new indirect tax regime.

"Sometimes he called it Gabbar Singh Tax. Then he also demands that oil products be brought under it. He should first make up his mind," Sarma said.

Referring to the Congress' loss in Mizoram in the recent five state polls, he said it is for the first time in the history of independent India that the party has been ousted from the entire region.

He noted that Lal Thanhawla, who was chief minister, lost from both the seats he contested.

Overall, the BJP suffered a blow in the polls as it lost power to the Congress in all three states, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, it ruled.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates