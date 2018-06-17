Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM Modi over promise of hospital in Odisha

He said Odisha-resident Muktikant Biswal walked 1,350 km to Delhi to remind Prime Minister Modi of his poll promise

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that he had failed to keep his promise of establishing a multi-speciality hospital in Rourkela in Odisha, and said the Congress would implement the project.

He said Odisha-resident Muktikant Biswal walked 1,350 km to Delhi to remind Prime Minister Modi of his poll promise.

"The PM promised Rourkela a multi speciality hospital three years ago. Now, Muktikant Biswal has walked 1,300 Km to Delhi because the PM hasn't kept his promise & people are dying.

"I assure Mr Biswal: the people of India & the Congress party will keep the PM's promise for him,¿ he said on Twitter, tagging a news report on Biswal.

