Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at Amit Shah over COVID-19 handling

As the total coronavirus cases in India inch towards the grim nine lakh mark, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday sharpened his attack on the Central government over its handling of the pandemic. "India at good position in COVID-19 battle?" he tweeted, alluding to a graph which showed a rise in daily coronavirus cases across the world. In the graph, cases in India could be seen skyrocketing.



The remarks came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the country is at a "good position" in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, India recorded its highest single-day spike of 28,701 coronavirus cases and 500 deaths, pushing the total tally to 8,78,254 cases with a total of 23,174 deaths. It is the third worst-affected country and rallies behind the US and Brazil.

