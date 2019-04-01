Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi: Anil Ambani sped past unemployed youth in his Mercedes

national

Nalgonda (Telangana): Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government over an apparent job crisis in the country, Congress president Rahul Gandhi drew a comparison between the jobless youth of Telangana and businessman Anil Ambani speeding past them in his "high-end Mercedes at a speed of 200 kilometres per hour."

"The unemployed youth of Telangana walks on streets while they see Anil Ambani in his Mercedes car passing by at a speed of 200 kilometers per hour. The whole day, the youth search for jobs on the streets and sees these people in their high-end cars," he said while addressing pre-poll campaign here on Monday.

Rahul further said that poor, unemployed youth and farmers read in the newspaper every day that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given money to some big industrialist and they wonder if something would be done for them too.

"Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of India for the last five years, and in the past five years, the poor have been reading daily that he has given money to some big industrialist. The poor reads that a bank has given Rs 35,000 crore to Nirav Modi, the public reads that Narendra Modi has given thousands of crores to Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya. The farmers read these things in newspapers every day and wonder whether anything could be done in this country for them also," he said.

The Gandhi scion also claimed that Modi did not deliver on his promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh into the bank account of every person while promising that the Congress through its 'NYAY' scheme will ensure minimum income guarantee to the poor.

All 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana will go to polls in a single phase on April 11. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

