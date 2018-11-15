Rahul Gandhi targets PM Modi over Rafale: "Watchman sold out"

national

Gandhi's latest jibe at Modi comes a day after the Centre told the Supreme Court that there was no sovereign guarantee by the French government backing the deal but only a letter of comfort

Rahul Gandhi

PM Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning if the pact to buy 36 Rafale jets from France was at all a government-to-government deal.

"The latest skeleton to tumble out of the Rafale cupboard: No guarantee by the French government backing the deal.

"But, our Prime Minister says there's a letter from the French promising to be faithful! That's enough to call this a government-to-government deal," Gandhi tweeted, adding "#BikGayaChowkidar" (watchman sold out).

The submission was made by Attorney General K.K. Venugopal before a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K.M. Joseph, which reserved its verdict on PILs on the fighter jet deal.

