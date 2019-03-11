Rahul Gandhi: Tell the kin of CRPF shaheeds who released their killer Azhar

national

Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tell the families of the 40 CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama as to who released Masood Azhar, whose Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

Taking to Twitter, he alleged that it was the present National Security Adviser (NSA), who went to Kandahar to hand over the "murderer" Azhar. Azhar, along with some other terrorists, was released by the Indian government in December 1999 in lieu of the release of over 150 hostages of the IC-814 Indian Airlines flight that was hijacked to Kandahar.

"PM Modi please tell the families of our 40 CRPF shaheeds, who released their murderer, Masood Azhar? Also tell them that your current NSA was the deal maker, who went to Kandahar to hand the murderer back to Pakistan," Gandhi tweeted. At least 40 CRPF jawans were killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14 for which JeM has claimed responsibility.

