Rahul Gandhi tells Narendra Modi to copy Karnataka model for Dalits' welfare

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "copy" and implement centrally the Congress-led Karnataka governments sub-plan for the welfare of the Dalits and Adivasis.

He said that since the Prime Minister was good at "repackaging" the Congress-led UPA government's schemes, he could try his hand at this one too.

"The Karnataka government's revolutionary SC/ST sub-plan allocates 24 percent of all resources to Dalits and Adivasis as per their percentage of the population.

"Since Prime Minister Modi is skilled at repackaging and claiming credit for Congress schemes, this is a good one for him to copy centrally," he said in a series of tweets.

Both Modi and Gandhi have been busy in the election campaign in Karnataka that is due to vote on May 12, which the Bharatiya Janata Party making a strong bid to unseat the Congress.

