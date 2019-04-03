Rahul Gandhi: Thieves looted and fled the country with chowkidar's help

national

Gandhi said Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi, Anil Ambani were not in line (outside banks). While you were busy standing in queues, India's thieves looted the money and fled with the help of the chowkidar (Modi)

Rahul Gandhi. Pic/Instagram Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Wednesday kept up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that while people were made to stand in queues for their own money during demonetisation, business tycoons who looted the country fled with the help of the "chowkidar".



"Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi, Anil Ambani were not in line (outside banks). While you were busy standing in queues, India's thieves looted the money and fled with the help of the chowkidar (Modi)," he said at an election rally in Lakhimpur.



"Have you seen a chowkidar in front of houses of farmers and workers? But there are scores of chowkidars at the houses of Anil Ambani and Gautam Adani," he said, hitting out at the BJP's "Main bhi chowkidar" campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.



Calling BJP President Amit Shah a "murder accused", Gandhi said he had exposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "jumla" (rhetoric) of giving Rs 15 lakh to every Indian after bringing back black money stashed aboard. "Modi promised Rs 15 lakh to all, but the murder accused BJP President Amit Shah said it was a jumla and cannot be deposited in account," he said at the rally, his second in the day.



Turning to the contentious Citizenship Bill, Gandhi said "I assure you that Congress party will not allow this to happen" and it was because of the Congress that it was not tabled in Rajya Sabha.



Talking about the minimum income guarantee scheme 'NYAY' of the Congress, Gandhi said Rs 72,000 will be deposited annually in the accounts of a woman member of the 20 per cent poorest families of the country. "The support to five crore families will revive the economy," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates