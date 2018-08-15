Rahul Gandhi to address academics on August 18

national

Gandhi will address almost 1,500 academics from across the country on August 18 at the MCD Civic Centre's Kedarnath Sahni auditorium at 4 p.m. here, sources said late on Tuesday

Rahul Gandhi

After meeting Muslim intellectuals and journalists, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will meet eminent academics as part of his outreach programme ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha election.

