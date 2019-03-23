Rahul Gandhi to announce Congress candidates for 2 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra today

national

Congress party leaders were unable to reach on consensus on two parliamentary seats in Maharashtra-- Mumbai North and Mumbai North-West

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday likely to announce the candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, sources said.



"During the Congress Central Election Committee meeting, Rahul will decide on who will contest from which seat. Seats would be allotted by Rahul will quell discontent," sources told ANI.



There is no fight in the party and no such claimants for Mumbai North seat but three party leaders are eyeing the Mumbai North-West including Mumbai Congress Committee (MCC) President Sanjay Nirupam, ex-president MCC Kripa Singh and National Spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi.



In the 2014 general elections, BJP's Gopal Chinayya had won Mumbai North while Mumbai North-West bagged by Shiv Sena's Gajanan Chandrakant.



Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is contesting the polls in alliance with the Congress in Maharashtra where 48 Lok Sabha seats are at stake.

