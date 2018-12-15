Rahul Gandhi to attend oath-taking ceremony in Rajasthan

national

The programme, in which Sachin Pilot will also take oath as the state's Deputy Chief Minister, would be held at 10 a.m at Albert Hall.

Rahul Gandhi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, along with several senior party leaders, will be present on December 17 at the oath-taking ceremony of Rajasthan Chief Minister-designate Ashok Gehlot, party sources said on Saturday.

Former Prime Minister and Congress veteran Manmohan Singh would also be present.

The other leaders expected at the ceremony include former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda, former Union Minister Sharad Yadav, Congress leader Mallikarjun Khadge, former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, DMK working President M.K. Stalin, party leader Kanimozhi, JMM leader Hemant Soren and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha chief Babulal Marandi.

While Gehlot will take the oath as Chief Minister for the third time, Pilot will take the oath for the first time as Deputy Chief Minister.

