Rahul Gandhi to meet HD Deve Gowda today on seat-sharing issue
Earlier, on February 28, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had said that if the Congress and JDS alliance won at least 20-22 seats in the state, then a Kannadiga could once again become the next Prime Minister of the country
New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will meet former Prime Minister and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda in Delhi on Wednesday. The two leaders are expected to hold discussions on the issue of seat-sharing in Karnataka for the coming Lok Sabha elections.
On March 3, Deve Gowda had said that they had agreed to join hands with the CongressÂ to revive secular forces. "The two parties will finalise seat-sharing very soon,"ÂÂ he had said.
Earlier, on February 28, Chief MinisterÂ HD Kumaraswamy had said that if the Congress and JDS alliance won at least 20-22 seats in the state, then a Kannadiga could once again become the next Prime Minister of the country.
There are 28 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Karnataka, out of which theÂ BJPÂ currently holds 16 seats, while theÂ CongressÂ and the JDS hold 10 and two seats, respectively.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Rahul Gandhi conducts high level meeting of party general secretaries at Congress headquarters