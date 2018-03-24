Rahul Gandhi to student: Demonetisation was insane, says Chidambaram

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday continued his tirade against demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) while saying that both did massive damage to Indian economy and job creation



Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday continued his tirade against demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) while saying that both did massive damage to Indian economy and job creation.

'I think demonetisation was a mistake and should not have been done. Demonetisation and GST were massive damage to the Indian economy and job creation. I have a problem with the way demonetisation was carried out, RBI governor, Chief Economic Advisor, Finance Minister, none of them knew of it. When I called Chidambaram, he called demonetisation insane,' Rahul said while interacting with the students at Maharani's Arts College for Women in Mysuru.

Reacting on the multi-thousand-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, the Congress leader said, 'Nirav Modi took Rs 22,000 crore of bank money. Can you imagine how many businesses could have been built by young women like you if we had given Rs 22,000 crore to you?'

Rahul further said, 'We are growing pretty decently as an economy but we are not creating jobs, it is because those who have skills don't have access to finance and support. The problem is, huge amount of money goes to 15-20 people.'

Earlier in the day, the Congress chief, along with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, visited Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru.

Ahead of the election in the 224-member assembly in Karnataka, the state has witnessed frequent visits by national leaders, from both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While the ruling Congress is trying to retain power in Karnataka, the BJP is eyeing to seize the southern state from it.

