Rahul Gandhi to visit grandmother in Italy during Holi weekend

Wishing the people on Holi, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he will visit his 93-year-old grandmother in Italy during the Holi weekend.

"My Nani is 93. She's the kindest soul ever. This Holi weekend I'm going to surprise her! I can't wait to give her a hug....," Gandhi said on Twitter.

"#HappyHoli to all of you. Have a joyful celebration.," he added.

Rahul's grandmother Paola Maino lives in Italy. Last year too, he celebrated his 47th birthday on June 19 with his grandmother.

Rahul Gandhi will be abroad when the poll results of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland are out on March 3.

