Rahul Gandhi to visit Telangana tomorrow; to meet Self-Help Groups, students

national

He would then have an interaction with various media editors and bureau chiefs for an hour at the hotel where he would be staying

Rahul Gandhi/PTI

On his maiden visit to Telangana after becoming the Congress President, Rahul Gandhi would address women Self-Help Groups, students and unemployed youth, entrepreneurs and others in separate events in Hyderabad tomorrow and on Tuesday.

"The visit would give a definite boost to the party. This is his first visit to Telangana after becoming party president. He played a key role in the formation of Telangana," Deputy Leader of Congress in State Legislative Council P Sudhakar Reddy told PTI.

As per the schedule announced by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, Gandhi would arrive in the afternoon tomorrow and head to a convention centre at Shamshabad here for the interaction with women Self Help Groups. On Tuesday, Gandhi would hold a tele-conference with 31,600 booth committee presidents, mandal and district Congress presidents and also state unit office bearers.

He would then have an interaction with various media editors and bureau chiefs for an hour at the hotel where he would be staying. Later, Gandhi would address about 150 young industrialists and CEOs from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In the evening, Gandhi would attend a public meeting for students and unemployed youth at Saroornagar stadium. Gandhi would leave for Delhi by 8.30 that night.

Also Read - Rahul Gandhi's Wink Proved How Childish The Hug Was: PM Narendra Modi

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever