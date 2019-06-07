Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad for first time after winning Lok Sabha polls

national

Rahul Gandhi will stay in his constituency till Sunday during which he will meet party workers and citizens

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is slated to visit his Parliamentary constituency Wayanad on Friday afternoon. This will be Gandhi's first visit after he won the seat in the recently held Lok Sabha polls.

#ExpectedToday | Congress President Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad, Kerala for the first time after winning from the parliamentary constituency by 4,31,770 votes in Lok Sabha elections 2019. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/bvMc1NH6A0 — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2019

He will stay in his constituency till Sunday during which he will meet party workers and citizens. "I will be in Wayanad, Kerala starting this afternoon and till Sunday to meet citizens and Congress Party workers. It's a packed schedule with over 15 public receptions planned over the next 3 days," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul had on May 24 expressed gratitude to the people of Wayanad for choosing him as their representative in the Lok Sabha.

I will be in Wayanad, Kerala starting this afternoon and till Sunday to meet citizens & Congress Party workers. It’s a packed schedule with over 15 public receptions planned over the next 3 days. pic.twitter.com/1r71RsgI9X — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 7, 2019

On May 31, Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan requesting him to order an enquiry into the 'suicide' of a debt-ridden farmer from Wayanad. Gandhi also urged him to extend financial support to the family of the deceased.

Gandhi, who netted 7,05,034 votes in Wayanad, won by 4,31,063 votes against his nearest rival Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s PP Suneer in the constituency. However, the Congress President lost his family stronghold Amethi parliamentary constituency by BJP leader Smriti Irani.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi also asked all party's state in-charges to submit a report to review the party's drubbing of Lok Sabha elections. The Congress party had started conducting surveys after the results were out. All the party state in-charges have been asked to submit the survey report by the end of June to Gandhi. He had expressed dissatisfaction with Congress in-charges because of poor performance in Lok Sabha elections.

