Rahul Gandhi to visit Wayanad to thank electorate for record-breaking win

Gandhi won the Wayanad seat with the highest ever margin of victory in any Lok Sabha election with 431,770 votes

Congress President Rahul Gandhi would visit Wayanad in the first week of June to thank the electorate of Wayanad for his record-breaking win from this Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, said a Congress leader on Monday.

Leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala said this after the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) met for the first time after registering a resounding victory in the Lok Sabha polls, winning all but one of the 20 seats in the state. A source in the know of things said Rahul Gandhi's visit could be either on Saturday or Monday.

Gandhi won the Wayanad seat with the highest ever margin of victory in any Lok Sabha election with 431,770 votes. He defeated his nearest rival P.P. Suneer of the Communist Party of India who secured 274,597 votes while Gandhi received 706,367 votes.

"This huge victory has placed more responsibility on us and we assure the people that this victory will not get into their heads. They will always work for the people of the state," said Chennithala.

On the other hand, on May 25, 2019, Congress president Rahul Gandhi once again offered to step down from his post taking moral responsibility of the humiliating defeat the Congress party faced in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. But the Congress Working Committee (CWC) rejected his resignation.

The 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was the first election fought by the Congress party with Rahul Gandhi as party President. During his campaign, Rahul had repeatedly said that the opposition will oust the Modi government. Rahul Gandhi was elected Congress chief in December 2017 at the culmination of party's organisational elections.

In the 2014 general election, the Congress had won 44 seats, the lowest score in its history. It has improved its tally marginally by 8 to reach 52 seats in the 2019 polls.

