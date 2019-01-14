Rahul Gandhi trolled by Twitterati for U-turn on Sabarimala

Jan 14, 2019, 12:37 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Twitterati couldn't stop trolling him as the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are around the corner. Some also accused him of sailing on two boats.

Rahul Gandhi trolled by Twitterati for U-turn on Sabarimala
Photo/PTI

Congress President Rahul Gandhi had earlier said that all women should be allowed to enter the Sabarimala temple. However, on Saturday, he changed his stance stating that he cannot take an "open-and-shut" position on the issue as there is validity in the arguments of both the sides.

Gandhi was present at a press conference in Dubai and said the issue is much more complicated than what it seems and he would leave it to the people of Kerala to decide.

However, he admitted that he has changed his stance on the topic. "After I spoke to the people in Kerala and the Pradesh Congress Committee team in the state and they explained the details, I realized that the issue is much more complicated and both sides have a valid position. I would leave it to the people to decide on this," he said.

However, Twitterati couldn't stop trolling him as the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are around the corner. Some also accused him of sailing on two boats.

The Supreme Court's judgment had called the tradition ban almost similar to untouchability and had allowed women of all ages to enter the temple.  

(with inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

dubairahul gandhiindian politics

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Here's Why Indian Railways Will Go Big In 2019

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK