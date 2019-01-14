Rahul Gandhi trolled by Twitterati for U-turn on Sabarimala

national

Congress President Rahul Gandhi had earlier said that all women should be allowed to enter the Sabarimala temple. However, on Saturday, he changed his stance stating that he cannot take an "open-and-shut" position on the issue as there is validity in the arguments of both the sides.

Gandhi was present at a press conference in Dubai and said the issue is much more complicated than what it seems and he would leave it to the people of Kerala to decide.

However, he admitted that he has changed his stance on the topic. "After I spoke to the people in Kerala and the Pradesh Congress Committee team in the state and they explained the details, I realized that the issue is much more complicated and both sides have a valid position. I would leave it to the people to decide on this," he said.

However, Twitterati couldn't stop trolling him as the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are around the corner. Some also accused him of sailing on two boats.

Congratulations Congressis, even Gulf recognises the Pappuiyat of Pappu @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/jbEKSzYAre — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 14, 2019

When vote is the only thing matters.#Sabarimala



Courtesy: The Left Turn , FB pic.twitter.com/eOMk6igO8P — Tribal Chief (@chief_tribal) January 13, 2019

Rahul Gandhi's U-turn on Sabarimala is trending in Twitter. RG is politician may be changing his stand based on people. But entire RSS did a U Turn on this issue. They supported entry earlier now fighting against it for votes. — Justice First (@nasbtv) January 14, 2019

Its election year and Rahul Gandhi's U-turn on #Sabarimala is a proof of that — Anoop Chathoth (@anoopc) January 14, 2019

Rahul Gandhi Edits View On Sabarimala To An Election-Friendly Version pic.twitter.com/znLdiZLD45 — Rahul Verma (@rahulver2) January 13, 2019

Dear Namesake.. He is playing politics.. He’s an Expert in using people as Tissue Paper..Don’t get carried away...What @ShashiTharoor said in media was the true stuff... but he too is helpless. Congress as a party doesn’t care abt Sabarimala but for vote bank. — C'mon man (@shanknest) January 13, 2019

Scales of Justice for Sikhs were tempered for sure. What did daddy say ‘jab bada ped girta hai’ and Mr Kamalnath is a CM..



For Rafale you remain clueless as ever. Where is scam? Even Supreme Court doesn’t know and you know it all.



And congratulations on U-turn on Sabarimala.. — Crime Master Jojo (@Thak_Ki_Tikki) January 13, 2019

Rahul Gandhi hailed women's entry in sabarimala. Said women should be permitted to enter temple. After kerala. Kerala leaders gave him tuition changed his stance saying justice should be customs not against court order. His one leg is one boat other another boat.

The Supreme Court's judgment had called the tradition ban almost similar to untouchability and had allowed women of all ages to enter the temple.

(with inputs from PTI)

