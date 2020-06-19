Search

Rahul Gandhi turns 50 today, won't celebrate birthday in view of coronavirus, Ladakh clash

Published: Jun 19, 2020, 11:44 IST | ANI | New Delhi

The Congress party has also asked all its state and district committees to observe silence for two minutes in memory of the brave soldiers

Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who turns 50 on Friday, will not celebrate his birthday due to the coronavirus crisis and the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh.

The Congress has asked all the state units not to organise any celebratory activities like cutting of cakes and installing banners. It has instead urged party members to distribute food packets and help those who are in need.

