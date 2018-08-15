Search

Rahul Gandhi unfurls tricolour at AICC headquarters

Aug 15, 2018, 17:00 IST | PTI

Rahul Gandhi took part in the Independence Day celebrations at the party office along with former party president Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders

Congress President Rahul Gandhi unfurls the Indian flag during the 72nd Independence Day at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi./ PTI

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday unfurled the tricolour at the AICC headquarters here and wished all Indians on the 72nd Independence Day.

Rahul Gandhi took part in the Independence Day celebrations at the party office along with former party president Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders such as former prime minister Manmohan Singh and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.

"On this Independence Day my best wishes to all Indians. As we celebrate our independence as a nation, let us remember all those brave men and women, our freedom fighters, whose sacrifices and dedication helped us win our independence...," he tweeted.

