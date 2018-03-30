Rahul Gandhi vows to ensure political participation of unorganised workers

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday vowed to raise the issues of unorganised workers by including them in the party manifesto for the coming state assembly elections, apart from ensuring their political participation



Speaking at the second review meeting of All India Unorganised Workers Congress which began March 28, he stressed that unorganised workers are also unrecognised workers and he expressed satisfaction that the new department is reaching out and helping such workers.

"Right from pre-independence struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi, the Congress has always fought for the rights of unorganised workers," said Gandhi. He urged the AIUWC functionaries to get the agenda of unorganised workers in the manifesto of the Congress for next state assembly elections.

To a question of distributing tickets to aspirants from unorganised workers, he said that the Congress is willing to help their cause in three ways - raising their issues, winning their hearts by initiating various schemes for their benefits and giving political participation through state and national legislatures.

Gandhi said that he will make sure that the Congress fights their cause till the achievement of those larger objectives.

