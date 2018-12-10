Rahul Gandhi: We will remove BJP from power in Delhi

national

Gandhi, accompanied by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leader Moti Lal Vora, was here to re-launch the 'Navjivan' newspaper

Accusing the BJP of eroding the credibility of institutions like the judiciary, Army and media, Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday said his party will ensure that the BJP is removed from power in the 2019 general elections.

"We will show the BJP its place and defeat it in elections. In 2019, we will ensure that the BJP is removed from the government in Delhi," Gandhi said in this Punjab town adjoining Chandigarh.

Coming down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Modi government, the Congress President said that an atmosphere of fear had been created in the country and the media was also being suppressed.

"Media ko bhi daraya ja raha hai, dabaya ja raha hai (Media is being intimidated and suppressed). Media has been captured in every state. Media says only what powerful people want to listen. 'Navjivan' will be an independent voice in such an atmosphere. It can even criticize the Congress party," Gandhi said.

He said that Supreme Court judges were openly saying that they were not being allowed to work, Army generals were saying that Modi was using the Army and the Election Commission was also being suppressed.

"We will fight to protect these institutions. We are not like the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh) and BJP."

He said people in power at the centre were not allowing the media to highlight issues like unemployment and the plight of farmers.

"Anger is rising among the people (against the BJP government). But the media is not revealing this," he said.

Praising former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Gandhi said that he (Manmohan Singh) had shown how leadership was done with humility and respect.

"He (Manmohan Singh) showed world leaders how work is done. He is the Pride of the universe," he added.

'Navjivan' is the Hindi edition of the National Herald newspaper owned by the Congress.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who are both indisposed, did not attend the event held in the Congress-ruled state.

