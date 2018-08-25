Rahul Gandhi: While Congress binds people, BJP-RSS divides them

national

While his party binds the people of India, the BJP-RSS divides them and spreads hatred, Congress president Rahul Gandhi has said. Addressing the Indian diaspora at a function organised by the Indian Overseas Congress in Berlin on Thursday night, he said the Congress' thought of "unity in diversity" came from the times of Guru Nanak Dev.

Taking on the BJP-led NDA government in India, Gandhi said while long speeches were being given and hatred was being generated, farmers continued to commit suicide and youngsters were unable to see a future for themselves.

"The Congress belongs to all, works for everyone and our work is to spread the thought of unity in diversity. Today, the government in India is working differently," he said. Gandhi said India's competition was with China and jobs would either go there or come here.

