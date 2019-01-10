Rahul Gandhi: Why is Modi in hurry to sack CBI chief?

national

"Why is the Prime Minister in such a tearing hurry to sack the CBI chief? Why will he not allow the CBI chief to present his case in front of the selection committee? Answer: Rafale," he tweeted

Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in a hurry to sack Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Alok Verma, fearing a probe into the Rafale fighter aircraft deal.

1. Why is the PM in such a tearing hurry to sack the CBI Chief?



2. Why will he not allow the CBI Chief to present his case in front of the selection committee ?



Answer: RAFALE — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 10, 2019

Expressing his happiness over the Supreme Court reinstating Verma as CBI Director, who he claimed was to start a probe into the Rafale deal, Gandhi had on Tuesday had said: "Nothing can save Prime Minister Narendra Modi form Rafale".

