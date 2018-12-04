Rahul Gandhi: Will remain committed to farmers on loan waiver promise

national

Gandhi also slammed Modi for not fulfilling his promise made to the public ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha poll that the NDA government would create two crore jobs every year for the country's youth

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that his party will remain committed to its promise of waiving farmers' loans if it comes to power in Rajasthan following the Assembly polls slated for Friday. "We will not shift an inch from our promise we made to the farmers to give them loan waivers," he said while addressing an event here. He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of waiving the loans of only industrialists, not farmers.

Gandhi also slammed Modi for not fulfilling his promise made to the public ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha poll that the NDA government would create two crore jobs every year for the country's youth. He asked the public if they got the jobs as promised by the Prime Minister and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

"If you did not get the jobs, isn't it clear that the Prime Minister has cheated you all with his false promise," he remarked. The Congress President attacked Modi also on the issue of black money, saying that the demonetisation drive was initiated not for removing black money from the market but to help a select few to convert their black money into white.

"The Prime Minister wanted to put money into the pockets of Nirav, Mehul Choksi and Anil Ambani." Gandhi further attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party government for raising the price of LPG cylinders to Rs 1,000, from Rs 300 during the Congress rule.

He reiterated that the Congress will form its government in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and will waive farmers' loans within 10 days after the formation of its government.

