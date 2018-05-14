Rahul Gandhi wishes Arun Jaitley speedy recovery after kidney transplant

The All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) said that both the recipient and the donor were stable and recovering well



Arun Jaitley. File pic

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday wished a speedy recovery to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who has undergone a kidney transplant surgery at AIIMS.

"I'm happy to hear that Jaitley ji's kidney transplant surgery today at AIIMS went well. I wish him a speedy recovery," Gandhi said in a tweet.

The All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) said that both the recipient and the donor were stable and recovering well.

